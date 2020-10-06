Evansville officials say 5th & Main Tower’s MEP not reusable, developer still committed to project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputy Mayor of Evansville Steve Schaefer announced Tuesday morning that the evaluation of the old 5th & Main Tower shows that the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) is not sufficient for reuse.
However, Schaefer says the developer, Domo Development LLC, is still committed to investing and building a transformation project.
After looking further into this, we found that the development company that bought the 5th and Main Tower presented to the Evansville Redevelopment Commission Tuesday morning.
When asked if the company is looking into tearing the building down during the morning meeting, a spokesperson said they are looking at all options, but are committed to a transformational project.
We reported back in September of 2019 that Domo Development LLC had acquired the former headquarters for Old National at 5th and Main.
They say there are plans for ground floor restaurants and retail, office space, more than 60 apartments, four levels of indoor parking, and indoor-outdoor amenity spaces.
As we first reported in 2017, plans were announced to complete a $25 million transformation.
Those plans eventually fell through.
Domo Development LLC says they’ve been helped in their search for local investors by the Downtown Evansville Development Corporation.
