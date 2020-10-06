ECS celebrates first ever collegiate signing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -History was made on Tuesday afternoon at Evansville Christian High School as family, friends and teammates gathered to watch Moriah Dunham sign to play collegiate soccer at Taylor University.
“Having everybody here, that does make me a little anxious,” said Dunham, a senior captain of the Lady Eagles soccer team. “But I’m just excited for them all be to here. So thankful for all the support, just the friends, family and ECS community.”
Dunham’s signing marks the first student-athlete for the Eagles to sign to play a sport at the college level. In her senior season, Dunham scored 32 goals, notched 4 assists and led the Eagles' program to a 7th-rank in Class 1A.
“Just to be apart of the trailblazing process for the future generations of Eagles," said Dunham. "I’m just excited to set the tone for them to show them that you can go to ECS and still play a sport in college.”
Not only is Dunham a star on the pitch, but she also excels in the classroom. She will graduate from Evansville Christian this spring with a 3.75 GPA and plans to study Elementary Education at Taylor University.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.