Early voting starts Tuesday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Decision 2020 starts Tuesday in Indiana.
Hoosiers will be able to cast their vote early in the November election as the polls are getting ready to open Tuesday morning.
Early voting usually takes place at the election office in the Civic Center but that wasn’t feasible with COVID-19, so the Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office moved that location to the Old National Events Plaza.
Voters will go through the Aiken Theatre entrance at the Old National Events Plaza. Once inside, we’re told signage will guide you to where you need to go.
We spoke with County Clerk Carla Hayden who said this is a larger location, and they’re able to set up more machines than previous years.
Anyone who is registered to vote and has an ID can come vote early.
That voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, starting Tuesday, October 6 and will end at noon on Monday, November 2.
It will also be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, and October 31.
If you want to vote at an Evansville library, you can do that beginning Monday, October 19.
Like other election years, you are not allowed to wear any campaign gear in, so no hats or shirts with a candidate’s names on them.
While masks are encouraged, you aren’t allowed to wear one that’s sporting a candidate’s name or slogan on it.
If you’re looking for a place to park, you can park on the side of the street for one hour for free.
Obviously, the pandemic does mean extra precautions and cleaning between each voter.
