Driver runs after chase with deputies that ended with a crash in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A chase that started in Vanderburgh County ended with a wreck in Warrick County.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy believes he was behind an intoxicated driver just after midnight at Highway 41 and Walnut.
Officials say the vehicle didn’t stop when a deputy tried to pull him over.
They say the chase ended at the intersection of 66 and 261 in Warrick County when the truck went into a ditch.
We know a Warrick County sheriff’s car was somehow damaged. Our crew saw it being towed away. We’re checking in for more information on that.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver in the chase ran off.
An investigation is currently underway.
