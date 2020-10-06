Community hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tepe Park Clubhouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A newly renovated Clubhouse at an Evansville Park was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The Tepe Park Clubhouse is a 120-year-old building, and it took a lot of work and funds to make it ready for the ribbon-cutting. Officials tell us $50,000 was donated from golf gives back to Community One - whose volunteers have been working hard to fix up the structure. We’re told it was nearly unusable before the renovation, but will now be used as a community gathering place.
“A space to call there own where they can get together to discuss all the ideas we know are going to help this neighborhood, and I think it is going to be that first change that incites the additional changes,” said Crystal Altidor.
Officials tell us they’re hoping to offer classes to the community within the clubhouse.
