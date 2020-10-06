Bright Skies & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and not as cold this morning due to southerly winds. Low temps dropping into the mid-40′s with patchy fog. Temperatures recover nicely into the mid-70′s under sunny skies...after reaching the mid-60′s Monday. Tonight, clear and less chilly with lows in the lower 50′s.
Wednesday, a full day of sun and warmer as temps bump into the lower 80′s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Delta may bring us a chance of rain over the weekend…mainly Saturday. With an uncertain path, the best set-up for rain will hover over western Kentucky.
