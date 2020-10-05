Several food booths setting up despite no Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is normally the time of year we talk about the munchie map and where to score your favorite foods on West Franklin Street. However, that’s not the case this year.
Like just about every other event this year, the Fall Festival had to call off their annual event due to the pandemic, which not only means you can’t get some of the good food, but also means local non-profits are not bringing in as much money as they like.
This would have been the 99th year for the festival, leading up to the big 100 next year.
That money helps so many non-profits every year. The Nut Club knew they had to do something, so they brought back that popular half-pot that they started last year.
If you remember, that half-pot brought in $1.2 million last year.
Those half-pot booths opened again this past weekend, and the total now stands at over $500,000.
You may not find booths down on West Franklin Street this week, but as we’ve been showing you the past few weeks, there are still ways to score those Fall Festival favorites.
Some non-profits went ahead and set up booths in their parking lots. Several booths will be setting up at Catalyst Church on Claremont Avenue.
The Catalyst Church booth and the Outboard Boating Club booths are two that will be out during the week.
Then starting on Wednesday, Redeemer Fellowship Church, St. James West and Eagle’s View Church will also be set up in the church’s parking lot through October 10.
This is the sixth year for the Outboard Boating Club booth, and last year, they won the best pork parfait at the Fall Festival. They attribute that to the barbeque from Hawg N Sauce in Mt. Vernon.
The boating club tells us they raise around $20,000 from their food truck every year and donate that money to local charities, so they are hoping this still helps even with the Fall Festival canceled.
Those booths will be at Catalyst Church from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church asks that everyone wear masks at all times and socially distance.
