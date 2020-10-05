Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 7.
- Colton Pence - Memorial QB
- 11/21 passing for 186 yards
- 5 rushes for 40 yards
- 5 passing touchdowns
- Camdyn Counts - Central WR/DB
- 4 punt returns for 151 yards
- 2 punt return touchdowns
- Jake Begle - Forest Park RB
- 169 rushing yards
- 3 touchdowns
- 2 interceptions - 1 returned for touchdown
- Bren Miller - Tell City RB/LB
- 2 rushing touchdowns
- 2 sacks
- 1 forced fumble
- 1 interception returned for touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
