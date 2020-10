EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s lows in the middle 30′s resulted in scattered frost across portions of the Tri-State. Winds will become southerly on Tuesday, and temps will climb into the upper 70s by mid week. Morning lows will also trend up into the 50s, which is normal for this time of the year. Rain chances appear on Saturday night and Sunday if tropical system Delta is able to penetrate northward through the Tennessee Valley over the weekend.