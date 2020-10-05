New COVID-19 death reported in Warrick Co.; 77 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 835 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Monday.
The state’s total now sits at 125,976 confirmed cases and 3,454 deaths.
The state coronavirus map shows that another Warrick County resident has passed away. This is the county’s 54th COVID-19 related death.
The map also shows 77 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 19 in Warrick County, 11 in Gibson County, seven in Spencer County, six in Posey County, four in Pike County, and two new cases in Perry County.
Tri-State leaders are expressing their concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, the ISDH confirmed 101 new cases in Vanderburgh County, the highest single-day total for the county. The Green River District also reported 140 new cases, 82 of them in Henderson County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,298 cases, 32 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,078 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,547 cases, 54 deaths
- Perry Co. - 240 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 438 cases, 2 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 623 cases, 6 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 303 cases, 4 deaths
- Pike Co. - 244 cases, 4 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.