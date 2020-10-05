Monday is last day to register to vote in Indiana and Kentucky

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Monday is the last day to register to vote in both Indiana and Kentucky.
For those in the Hoosier State, Monday is the deadline for people to register by mail or in person.
The same deadline also applies in the commonwealth as Monday will be the final day that residents can register in person, by mail, or online.
In Kentucky, the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming general election is Friday.
Early voting starts across Indiana on Tuesday and will end on November 2.
Meanwhile, early voting in Kentucky doesn’t begin until November 13.
