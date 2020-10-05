Man arrested, accused of murdering his wife in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Monday afternoon and is accused of murdering his wife.
In July, Pike County Dispatch received a call from Edward Fox requesting a welfare check for his estranged wife, Sharon, who lived in Petersburg. Police say she was found dead at the bottom of the stairs. Her cause of death was determined to be a spine fracture, consistent with falling down those stairs.
An investigation revealed the husband and wife were going through a divorce, and Sharon had filed a protective order against her husband.
Police believe Edward Fox pushed his wife down the stairs. He was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail, charged with murder and two counts of burglary.
