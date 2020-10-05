Jenny Blake, wife of Mike Blake, passes away over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We sadly lost a member of the 14 News family over the weekend.
Jenny Blake, wife of Mike Blake, passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family.
Jenny is survived by Mike and their four children.
Jenny met Mike a year after he began his career at 14 News back in 1970.
They were married in 1973. Mike celebrated his 50th anniversary at WFIE just last month.
Visitation for Jenny Blake is Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ziemer East Chapel on South Hebron Avenue.
Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be streamed live Wednesday morning, beginning at 9 a.m. on the St. Benedict Cathedral Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Crisis Fund.
The Blake family wishes to express their appreciation to the entire medical staff at Ascension Hospital, particularly the COVID ICU Unit.
