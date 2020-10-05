Green River District reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 76 more cases; Hopkins Co. up 54 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting three more coronavirus deaths and 76 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 40 are in Daviess County, 19 are in Henderson County, seven are in Union County, five are in Ohio County, four are in Webster County, and there’s one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the three COVID-19 related deaths were all residents of Daviss County.
The district has now had 3,675 confirmed cases. Health officials say 2,895 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 54 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. They have now had 724 confirmed cases and 506 recoveries.
They currently have 180 active cases throughout the county.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,511 cases, 19 deaths, 1,249 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 827 cases, 12 deaths, 767 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 724 cases, 38 deaths, 506 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 496 cases, 9 death, 436 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 906 cases, 5 deaths, 640 recovered
- Webster Co. - 208 cases, 3 death, 141 recovered
- McLean Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 76 recovered
- Union Co. - 377 cases, 3 death, 284 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 84 cases, 69 recovered
