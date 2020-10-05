EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Frost Advisory until continue until 8:00 a.m. for most of the area. Temps sinking into the mid to upper 30′s under clear skies.
After frost potential, temps will recover into the mid-60′s under sunny skies...after reaching the upper 50′s Sunday afternoon with robust winds. Tonight, clear and not quite as cold with lows in the mid-40′s.
Tuesday, a full day of sun and warmer as temps bump into the mid-70′s. Wednesday, the lower 80′s return behind breezy southerly winds with skies free of cloud.
