Friends keep Fall Festival tradition alive on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While there may not be any food booths, rides, or parades on Franklin Street this week, two men are celebrating Fall Festival in the same way they have for years.
Ronald Moore and David Hazelip are former co-workers who attend the Fall Festival together every year.
They would normally set up chairs in the median of Franklin and 11th and spend the entire first full week of October hanging out with friends and eating food.
When they found out that this year’s Festival was canceled, they felt it wasn’t right to break from tradition.
“Just to keep the tradition alive, I guess. We see each other once a year. So, it’s nice to get together. The first year that they’re going to have good weather all week long, and now they don’t have it!” said Moore and Hazelip.
Kind strangers have even brought out some Fall Festival Favorites like Pronto Pups and kuchens to help them feel right at home.
