EVSC fans can still attend athletic events despite surge in COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Southwest Indiana sees a surge of cases, there are questions now surrounding high school athletics and whether or not fans will still be able to attend sporting events.
After the Governor announced the move to Stage 5 over a week ago, the EVSC actually decreased fan attendance at football games from 750 to 500 to adhere to the Governor’s policy.
Now with soaring case numbers in Vanderburgh County, there was a question mark around whether capacity could remain that high.
We spoke with EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen earlier who said while the record-high COVID-19 case numbers are alarming, fan attendance will still be allowed at EVSC sporting events.
He says what happens inside of stadiums on Friday nights' should be a model for others to adhere by. And if residents don’t comply with safety guidelines out in the community, fan attendance in the *future could be put in jeopardy.
“I think the most alarming is the Orange rating for our county here in Vanderburgh County,” said Andy Owen. “So with constant communication with the health department, we were a little concerned on where we would be with spectators this week. We are able to maintain our 500. I challenge the community to look and see that wearing masks, socially distancing and following these guidelines – to continue to please do that outside of our stadiums, whether you’re in the community at youth events or other types of social gatherings. Please take these requirements there so we can continue what we’re trying to do within our stadiums.”
It’s also important to note Mayor Lloyd Winnecke mentioned crowds at youth sporting events are being a concern in a press release earlier Monday.
The Mayor stressed that those in attendance at events should wear masks and social distance even if they’re outside.
