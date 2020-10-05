EVSC fans can still attend athletic events despite surge in COVID-19 cases

“I think the most alarming is the Orange rating for our county here in Vanderburgh County,” said Andy Owen. “So with constant communication with the health department, we were a little concerned on where we would be with spectators this week. We are able to maintain our 500. I challenge the community to look and see that wearing masks, socially distancing and following these guidelines – to continue to please do that outside of our stadiums, whether you’re in the community at youth events or other types of social gatherings. Please take these requirements there so we can continue what we’re trying to do within our stadiums.”