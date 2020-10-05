EPD investigating reported robbery at Haynie’s Corner Market

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a reported robbery Monday morning at around 10:15.
EPD released video footage after a clerk at Haynie’s Corner Market says a male customer threatened to hurt her unless she gave him money from the register. That’s when she says the suspect walked behind the counter and took money from the register.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who thinks they recognize the suspect in the picture and video, is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896.
