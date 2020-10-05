Debate set in McConnell-McGrath Senate race in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - One week from Monday, Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.
The debate could be the top two candidates' only face-to-face meeting.
McConnell agreed to the October 12 debate, but he has not accepted an invitation to a KET debate that McGrath has agreed to.
The debate will come one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky.
