COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As cases of coronavirus rise in Vanderburgh County, the health department is honing in on what might be contributing. With 77 newly reported cases on Monday, Joe Gries says they’ve been looking into large gatherings of many kinds.
“You know it’s a time of maybe mourning, or a time of celebration and you let your guard down. You’re around people you know, family and friends. And during those times, people tend to not social distance as much," said Gries.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he is not considering shutting down parts of the economy. He also says he understands people are tired of COVID-19, but that it is not an excuse to let your guard down.
“Now is the time to re-evaluate whether you go to that reception. That class reunion, maybe it’s a visitation. Unless you are absolutely certain that people are going to be practicing social distancing and wearing a mask," said Mayor Winnecke.
Dr. Heidi Dunniway at Ascension St. Vincent says they are already seeing a high number of patients overall, including those with coronavirus. She hopes the community will follow CDC guidelines to help prevent our local hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“We are prepared to take care of patients. We have not hit capacity, but we certainly all have concern that hospitals in the region could and we really want to avoid getting to that point so we really need the public to help us on this," said Dr. Dunniway.
Gries tells us that despite the spike in cases, he is confident that Vanderburgh County will remain in the orange category on the ISDH website this week.
