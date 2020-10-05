Castle hitting stride ahead of SIAC showdown with undefeated Central

“We’re starting to play a little more like I expected - getting some guys healthy and playing a little bit sharper and a little bit cleaner I think has been big," Hurt said. "So we’re headed in the right direction, not where we want to be obviously, but we like wins better than losses obviously. We kind of control our own destiny at this point, and so we just want to be playing our best football come November, and we’re working towards that. We’ve eliminated a lot of mistakes, and that’s really what this is about is getting better each week.”