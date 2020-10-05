Castle hitting stride ahead of SIAC showdown with undefeated Central

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Knights are one of the hottest football teams in the Tri-State.
Head coach Doug Hurt and his crew have won five straight games, including Friday’s gutsy 14-10 win over Jasper.
Castle (5-1) keeps winning due to a complete effort on all three phases of the game. The offense has been solid, enjoying lots of success running the ball. While on defense, the Knights have allowed only 41 points all season, which averages out to six points per game.
Needless to say that Coach Hurt is happy about his team’s early-season success, but he knows there’s still plenty of work to do.
“We’re starting to play a little more like I expected - getting some guys healthy and playing a little bit sharper and a little bit cleaner I think has been big," Hurt said. "So we’re headed in the right direction, not where we want to be obviously, but we like wins better than losses obviously. We kind of control our own destiny at this point, and so we just want to be playing our best football come November, and we’re working towards that. We’ve eliminated a lot of mistakes, and that’s really what this is about is getting better each week.”
Castle returns to the field when they host undefeated Central (7-0) at John Lidy Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
If the group comes away victorious this week, the Knights would forge their way into a tie for first place with the Bears.
However, Central will have an opportunity to lock up the SIAC title with a win.
