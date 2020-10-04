Woodmont Health & Amber Manor continue to see rise in COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Long-term care facilities continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths among their residents and staff members.
According to Trilogy’s COVID-19 website, Woodmont Health in Warrick County has another death, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 14. The website shows Woodmont has 16 employees and 33 residents who tested positive or are presumed positive along with 21 recoveries.
On Friday, we reported a 100-year-old woman and a 98-year-old man died at Woodmont.
The website also shows an increase in cases at the Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg. According to the website, there are 31 employees and 40 residents who tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, health officials only reported 27 positive employees and 36 positive residents at the facility.
The website includes six recoveries and three COVID-19 related deaths at Amber Manor.
