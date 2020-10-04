Tri-State leaders express concerns about rising COVID-19 cases

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A recent spike in coronavirus cases has sparked worry among local leaders.
On Saturday, the Indiana State Health Department confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County.
In Kentucky, the Green River District Health Department reported 82 additional cases in Henderson County.
This recent increase in numbers is prompting concern among officials and members of the community.
“I feel like from the beginning, there weren’t enough people taking it seriously and in my own personal opinion, I’m experiencing it more now when it should be the opposite of that," Evansville resident Cameron West said.
In response to the high number of newly reported cases, the Vanderburgh County Health Department released the following statement.
The VCHD is disappointed and concerned that we have hit this all-time high. We know of an event that is responsible for large amount of positives but are concerned about community spread in our county. We ask that all take this seriously and social distance, wear your mask and stay home when possible. This is a community problem and it takes all of this doing the right things. We are concerned for the vulnerable during this time of high positivity.
“I believe that people should realize that it’s not so much about themselves," West said. “It’s not just about you, it’s about the other people affected potentially and that could be a child, that could be an older woman, or that could be someone that’s in remission from cancer."
Officials with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office say they were on the phone throughout the day with local health officials on Friday to discuss the recent surge in cases. They also said it’s apparent the virus is active in the community, and not everyone is adhering to social distancing and mask guidelines.
Mayor Winnecke said Friday that some sort of announcement could possibly be made early this week.
Over in the commonwealth, Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says that 80-90% of the 82 cases reported Saturday came from Redbanks assisted-living facility.
“It’s a big number for us, it’s the biggest number yet in 24 hours that we’ve had and that’s concerning," Schneider said. “We’re going to keep a close eye on it. Especially going to look closely at the number of hospitalizations that result from this, and God forbid any deaths. So we’re on top of it that way and we’re relying on our health department officials to work with Redbanks to mitigate the ultimate consequences of this hopefully."
