State map shows 70 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,096 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths.
The total in the state now sits at 125,146 confirmed positive cases and 3,447 total deaths.
There are new 70 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 in Warrick County, 15 in Dubois and Gibson Counties, 11 in Posey County, eight in Pike County and four in Spencer County.
Tri-State leaders are expressing their concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, the ISDH confirmed 101 new cases in Vanderburgh County, the highest single-day total for the county. The Green River District also reported 140 new cases, 82 of them in Henderson County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,221 cases, 32 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,074 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,528 cases, 53 deaths
- Perry Co. - 238 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 432 cases, 2 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 612 cases, 6 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 296 cases, 4 deaths
- Pike Co. - 240 cases, 4 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.