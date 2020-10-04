Patchy frost possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening and through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s in many locations by Monday morning.
The first frost of the season could occur in some locations late tonight into early Monday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the northwestern half of the Tri-State from 2AM until 8AM.
After a very chilly start, Monday will remain about 10° cooler than normal for this time of year with temperatures only climbing into the mid 60s during the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine.
The sunny skies will continue throughout the workweek, but our temperatures will climb into the mid 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday as warmer air flows in from the south-southwest. A dry cold front will drop us back into the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, but we will return to the mid to upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend as southerly flow takes over again.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.