North wins IHSAA girls golf state championship

CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - The North girls' golf program is the definition of a dynasty.
This weekend, the Lady Huskies made their 10th straight trip to the IHSAA state finals, aiming to win their fifth championship in the last seven years.
With a field that included fellow perennial powers like Homestead, Carmel and Westfield, the road to victory wouldn’t be easy.
North got off to a hot start, leading by 10 strokes following round one. Carmel and Homestead came roaring back, succeeding to cut the deficit within three strokes.
However, the Huskies buckled down and finished strong on the last nine holes, securing a three-stroke win.
Chloe Johnson clinched the top score for the Huskies with 4-over-par, finishing third place individually. Meanwhile, Destynie Sheridan shot 10-over-par to earn a spot in the Top 10.
Castle finished 10th overall in the tournament.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.