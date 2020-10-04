KY shatters weekly record of reported COVID-19 cases

“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Gov. Beshear said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”