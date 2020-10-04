KY shatters weekly record of reported COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 616 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 72,617 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor says 76 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger. The youngest child is five months old.
As of Sunday, 1,209 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Gov. Beshear said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,471 cases, 16 deaths, 1,231 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 824 cases, 12 deaths, 739 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 670 cases, 38 deaths, 506 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 491 cases, 9 death, 434 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 887 cases, 5 deaths, 626 recovered
- Webster Co. - 204 cases, 3 death, 138 recovered
- McLean Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 75 recovered
- Union Co. - 370 cases, 3 death, 273 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 83 cases, 69 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.