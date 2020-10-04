Indianapolis hospital is only one statewide participating in Regeneron drug trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the medical treatments that President Donald Trump received in response to his COVID-19 diagnosis is only offered at one Indiana hospital, according to health officials.
Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis is the only hospital in the state to participate in the Regeneron drug trial.
President Trump received this treatment during his recent time at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
As of now, Ascension St. Vincent officials say they do not plan on expanding the trial to Evansville locations. However, doctors say that many patients from Evansville have been transferred to their Indianapolis facility.
“You have to have a pretty large research infrastructure to be able to administer something like this," Dr. Mark Bochan with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis said. "Now, we have accepted transfers here, specifically for research protocols and things like that, and that will always be an option.”
Doctors say the treatment identifies COVID-19 in the body and then clears the virus.
In mild cases, experts tell doctors at Ascension St. Vincent that Regeneron reduces the virus amount in a patient by nearly 90%.
