Evansville Day School switching to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School is moving to remote learning this week.
School administrators confirmed to 14 News about the decision on Sunday. Officials say this move comes after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
Head of School Kevin Kunst says administrators hope to return to the classroom on October 19, which is directly after their fall break.
He also released the following statement:
After being informed that a teacher had contracted COVID-19, and with the number of cases and the positivity rate climbing in both Vanderburgh and Warrick counties, we made the decision to shift to our Level 4, which is remote learning, for this week. We want to do our part to limit community spread in the tri-state, and the health and safety of our students and staff is our first priority.
