Brief chase with deputies ends with teen getting several charges in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A brief chase with deputies lands a 14-year-old female with several charges, including reckless driving.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they clocked a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 8500 block of US Highway 431.
According to deputies, the driver turned off their headlights and was swerving all over the road. That’s when deputies say they attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver wouldn’t stop, leading officers on a 3.5-mile chase.
Deputies state the chase ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Frederica St and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Authorities say the driver was a 14-year-old who left her mom’s house without them knowing. We are told the driver was taken by AMR to Owensboro Regional Health for evaluation.
The driver is charged with reckless driving, fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment, no operators license, failure to illuminate headlights and no tail lights.
