Anti-abortion activists organize Right to Life event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana held its annual Life Chain on South Green River Road on Sunday.
The chain began in front of Brinker’s Jewelers near Lloyd Expressway and ran almost the entire block down to Lincoln Avenue.
Supporters held signs that read “pray to end abortion” and “save the USA, vote pro-life."
14 News spoke with one mother, who brought her daughter with her to be a part of the Life Chain.
“My heart goes out to the women who feel like they don’t have a choice, and the effects that an abortion can have on the emotional health of a woman and those emotional feelings of shame that can cripple a woman later in life,” Right to Life supporter Jennifer Agger said. "I want to impress upon her to have those ethics, and regardless of the situation she may come into - just knowing what that moral compass is and above all things supporting life.”
The Right to Life Chain is held annually on the first Sunday of October.
