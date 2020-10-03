West Side Nut Club Half Pot surpasses $400k

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Half Pot eclipsed the $400,000 mark on Saturday.
Sales will continue Saturday until 9 p.m.
One booth is at the corner of 10th and Franklin, and another is at 11th and Franklin near the Franklin Street Tavern.
The two drive-up booths are in the old Bristol Myers Parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and Lloyd Expressway.
This is the second week of sales. The rest of the sale times are below:
- Sunday, October 4 - Noon to 6 p.m.
Week 3
- Thursday, October 8 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, October 9 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TICKET PRICES:
- 1 for $5
- 3 for $10
- 20 for $20
- 50 for $40
The winner of the half pot drawing will be announced live on the club’s Facebook page just after 6 p.m. on October 10.
