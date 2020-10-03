Organizers, participants take part in 2020 SMILE Mile to promote Down syndrome awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a reason to smile in Vanderburgh County this weekend, as organizers held the 19th annual SMILE Mile at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Saturday.
The goal of the 2020 SMILE Mile is to celebrate National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.
Organizers and participants wanted to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. Participants say that having people come out and take part in the car caravan added some extra smiles for the day.
“It just means the world to have everyone together and celebrating, and just making people more aware of Down syndrome," SMILE Mile participant Jennifer Adams said. "And the fact that he’s just like everyone else - it just may take him a little longer to do things, but it brings tears to our eyes really just to see all the community support, our families and everything like that.”
The Evansville Police and Fire Departments also joined in on Saturday’s fun and shared some smiles with all the participants.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.