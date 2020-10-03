No injuries reported after small apartment fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No injuries are reported after a small apartment fire in Evansville on Friday.
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a possible apartment fire in the 1800 block of Plantation Court just before 3:30 p.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they say they found a small fire involving the wood exterior siding of the building that progressed into the wall space. Firefighter’s quick actions kept the damage to a moderate amount.
Fire officials tell 14 News the fire started at the exterior of the building after a resident discarded a cigarette in a plastic coffee can.
We are told firefighters fully put out the fire at 3:45 p.m. with moderate smoke damage and mild water damage to the apartment.
The fire department says the Red Cross was notified for two adults and one child.
According to fire officials, the fire is considered accidental and the cause will be discarded smoking material.
