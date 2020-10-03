Memorial service held for late sheriff in Muhlenberg Co.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A local community held a public service this weekend to remember Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen, who passed away suddenly earlier this week.
Sheriff Allen made an impact on everyone he touched from his time in law enforcement, ranging from his family, friends and even as a baseball coach at the high school.
“He really was as good of a guy as you heard here today,” Muhlenberg County Schools Superintendent Robby Davis said. “Ricki loved everybody. Everybody loved Ricki. He loved kids. He just wanted to help people. He did things that people didn’t see him do. Ricki was just real. He coached baseball. He’s the sheriff. He’s been the (school resource officer) in our schools. He was a state policeman before that. He’s always been involved in our schools. Kids loved him.”
Dozens turned out at Mustang Stadium on Saturday for a memorial service to honor Sheriff Allen and support his family.
“This is an absolutely tough day for the entire community,” Davies said. “As sad as it is when you tell a story, there’s always a smile on your face because it was always something funny, something upbeat, something he was into, but it was always positive. I talked to him the day before he passed away and it was all about a fishing story, and he had something going there, and it was just pure Ricki.”
Allen was only 52 years old. He is survived by his wife and two kids.
