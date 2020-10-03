A few showers tonight and tomorrow

We will have sunny skies throughout the workweek, but our temperatures will fluctuate as our wind direction shifts. Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 60s on Monday, but we will climb into the mid 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday as warmer air flows in from the south-southwest. A dry cold front will drop us back into the lower 70s Thursday, but we will gradually rise into the mid to upper 70s by next weekend as southerly flow takes over again.