A few showers tonight and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers are moving through the Tri-State tonight. Temperatures will fall out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers through the morning and early afternoon as a cold front passes through, but we will see clearing skies later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
We will have sunny skies throughout the workweek, but our temperatures will fluctuate as our wind direction shifts. Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 60s on Monday, but we will climb into the mid 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday as warmer air flows in from the south-southwest. A dry cold front will drop us back into the lower 70s Thursday, but we will gradually rise into the mid to upper 70s by next weekend as southerly flow takes over again.
