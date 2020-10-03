Deputies: Man arrested for marijuana plants in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is in jail after deputies say he had five marijuana plants.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 4600 block of Charleston Road on Friday.
They say a man was at the property to repossess a storage unit from 49-year-old Robert Plunkett. The sheriff’s office states Plunkett told the other man that he needed to get his marijuana plants from the unit. That’s when dispatch was called and notified about the plants.
Authorities state they smelled a strong order of marijuana when they came to the scene.
According to deputies, Plunkett met with officials at the storage unit. That’s when deputies say Plunkett went inside the storage unit and brought out the marijuana plants to deputies.
Hopkins County officials tell 14 News Plunkett told deputies the marijuana was his and was for personal use.
Plunkett was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
