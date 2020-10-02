Woodmont now has 13 COVID-19 related deaths

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials have attributed the spike in area COVID-19 cases to a surge among employees and residents at long-term care facilities.
Just in the last 24 hours, the Warrick County coroner reported two more residents at Woodmont Nursing Home have died from COVID-19.
The coroner confirms the two additional deaths include a 100-year-old woman.
The other is a 98-year-old man.
Each were Woodmont Health residents in Boonville.
According to the Trilogy Health website, Woodmont has now had 13 COVID-19 related deaths.
The first reported death was just two weeks ago.
The state health department is reporting 21 new coronavirus cases in Warrick Co.
Also, according to Triology Health, a quarter of all Woodmont employees are either COVID positive or presumed positive.
They show more than half of all residents are also believed to have the virus.
