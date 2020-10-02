West Side Nut Club Half Pot reaches nearly $330K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Half Pot grew nearly $83,000 Friday.
Sales resume Saturday at noon.
One booth is at the corner of 10th and Franklin, and another is at 11th and Franklin near the Franklin Street Tavern.
The two drive-up booths are in the old Bristol Myers Parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and Lloyd Expressway.
This is the second week of sales. The rest of the sale times are below:
- Saturday October 3rd Noon to 9:00 PM
- Sunday October 4th Noon to 6:00 PM
Week 3
- Thursday October 8th 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Friday October 9th 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Saturday October 10th 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
TICKET PRICES:
- 1 for $5
- 3 for $10
- 20 for $20
- 50 for $40
The winner of the half pot drawing will be announced live on the club’s Facebook page on October 10th, just after 6pm.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.