Van crashes into Vanderburgh Co. home

VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say a home in the Greater Oakhill area north of Evansville was hit by a van Friday afternoon.
They say they were called to 4700 Bergdolt Road around 3:25 p.m.
The van came to rest nearly halfway inside the home.
Deputies say a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the van had ran off the road after suffering from a medical issue.
The homeowner was inside at the time of the crash, but was not hurt.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Representatives from the Vanderburgh County Building Commission were called to the scene to assess the damage to the home.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.