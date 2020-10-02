USI Theatre overcomes challenges, gets innovative for upcoming fall show despite pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s theatre program is making final preparations for its upcoming fall show.
While there won’t be a live audience, people will still have a chance to see it.
The program is performing Jason Robert Brown’s musical medley “Songs for a New World.”
The show has several storylines featuring group and solo numbers. Every character has a curve thrown into their life, and they discover how to learn from that change, which the cast and crew says is a perfect allegory for 2020.
The cast is performing the show over three nights. They will record the performances using a nine-camera system and then stream the shows online.
“Being one of the very few artists that’s able to still work and share their work with others, it means so much to me," USI theatre student Perci Hale said. "And being able to film and show it as well is a lot because a lot of my family can’t come to see me. Being able to give this to them saying ‘Here, you can still watch it, and you can still share the experience’ - it really means a lot to me.”
Click here to buy a video copy of the performance in advance.
The video performance should be available to purchase online starting next week.
