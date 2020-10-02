Showplace Entertainment Center to help support local charities

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Newburgh, you’ll be able to support local charities that are missing out with the Fall Festival canceled while having a fun night out with the kids.
Starting Friday night, you can bring your kids out to Showplace Entertainment Center and support a good cause. They are calling it “Octoberfest Games for Good.”
With the booths losing out on Fall Festival this year financially, the entertainment center decided to step in and help.
When you bring the family out, the arcade games will be half off with 10 percent donated to a new charity each night.
On Friday night, that money will go toward the Delta Zeta Sorority who annually supports organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, Red Cross, and Easter Seals.
Other organizations that will be out throughout the month include Youth Resources, Albion, Granted and It Takes a Village.
Of course, the entertainment center has those arcade games, but while the kids are playing, they also have the Burgh House so families can sit back, relax, and grab some food as well.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.