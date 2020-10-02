New COVID-19 deaths reported in Warrick, Pike counties; Vanderburgh Co. up 85 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.
The state has now had 122,640 confirmed cases and 3,429 deaths.
The Warrick County Coroner tells us that two more residents at Woodmont Health in Boonville have passed away. She tells us the deaths were a 100-year-old female and a 98-year-old male. According to Trilogy Health’s website, Woodmont has now had 13 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state map, Warrick County has a total of four new COVID-19 deaths and three more deaths in Pike County.
The map also shows 85 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Spencer County, four new cases in Perry County, and two new cases in Pike County.
On Thursday, the Pike County Health Department told us a large increase in cases was connected to a long-term care facility, but they would not say which one.
The only facility showing up on the state dashboard with positive cases is Amber Manor Health Campus in Petersburg.
In a media statement, Amber Manor’s parent company Trilogy Health Services confirms to 14 News they now have a total of 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on their campus.
Trilogy says that 27 employees and 36 residents have tested positive.
A new testing site has opened in Jasper. The site is located at the former Ruxer’s golf course building on South Clay Street.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,967 cases, 32 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,043 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,447 cases, 48 deaths
- Perry Co. - 229 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 381 cases, 2 death
- Gibson Co. - 573 cases, 6 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 285 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 219 cases, 1 death
