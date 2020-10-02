Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff Ricki Allen honored during high school football game

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Prior to the kickoff of a high school football game on Thursday night, everyone who attended paid their respects to Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this week.
Before the Muhlenberg County Mustangs played host Thursday to the Owensboro Red Devils, those in attendance for the game participated in a moment of silence to honor the late sheriff.
Allen died Tuesday at the age of 52. He began to serve as sheriff in January 2019.
Funeral services for Sheriff Allen will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The service is going to be held at the football stadium, which is located at Muhlenberg County High School’s west campus in Greenville.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.