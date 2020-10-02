Masses canceled at St. Joseph Parish due to COVID-19

The Diocese of Evansville urges anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate at home away from others, contact their physician and be tested for the virus. Symptoms can include a temperature of 100.4 or higher, cough, body or muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. For a full list of symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptomstesting/symptoms.html.