Masses canceled at St. Joseph Parish due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Catholic Diocese has canceled Masses at St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County through Oct. 10.
Here is the full statement for the Diocese.
Per recommendations from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County (6202 W. St. Joseph Rd. Evansville) has cancelled all Masses through Oct. 10 to mitigate and address an exposure to COVID-19.
The county health department notified the parish that through case investigation and contact tracing, multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a recent event held at the parish. Normal weekend Masses are set to resume the weekend of Oct. 10, dependent on the monitoring and improvement of the current situation.
The Diocese of Evansville urges anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate at home away from others, contact their physician and be tested for the virus. Symptoms can include a temperature of 100.4 or higher, cough, body or muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. For a full list of symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptomstesting/symptoms.html.
If you have been identified as a close contact, please remain at home quarantined away from others for 14 days from last exposure. Also, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home isolated away from others for 10 days from symptom onset.
Per the county health department, all coming to church when Masses resume will wear a face covering; practice social distancing of six feet or more; and practice good hand hygiene. If you are sick and/or don’t feel well, you are strongly encouraged to remain at home and participate virtually.
