Madisonville to move forward with Halloween as planned

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced that Halloween plans will move forward during their weekly update on Facebook.
During the Wednesday update, he said that Halloween is still on and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Mayor Cotton also said you don’t have to take your child out to trick-or-treat if you don’t feel comfortable doing so during the pandemic.
He also says you don’t have to hand out any candy if you don’t feel comfortable, and you can turn your porch lights off to let trick-or-treaters know, or don’t answer the door.
However, Mayor Cotton says this is all subject to change depending on if they receive new guidelines or restrictions from Governor Andy Beshear.
