Highway 60 Yard Sale in Western KY runs through Sunday

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Highway 60 yard sale is underway.
The annual state sale runs 200 miles in eight counties, including Union, Henderson, Daviess and Hancock.
We were in Henderson with folks looking for bargains.
“We don’t do good until Friday or Saturday, but we’ve had a lot of people out even with everything going on," said Henderson resident, Bobby Williams. "There’s been a lot of people coming in today. I enjoy meeting the people, the stories you get to hear, interact with them. Yeah, I enjoy it.”
Most sellers are open from dawn to dusk.
The event runs through Sunday.
Organizers encourage buyers and sellers to wear masks and to social distance.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.