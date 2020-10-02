Halloween Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year ago, record highs in the mid-90′s opened up the month of October...remember(Hotober) since record highs were smashed. In the wake of the front, chilly Friday with highs only sneaking into the lower 60′s. However, winds will ease under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cold with low dipping into the lower 40′s.