Halloween Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year ago, record highs in the mid-90′s opened up the month of October...remember(Hotober) since record highs were smashed. In the wake of the front, chilly Friday with highs only sneaking into the lower 60′s. However, winds will ease under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cold with low dipping into the lower 40′s.
Saturday, early sunshine then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temps will remain unchanged through the weekend in the mid-60′s, but mostly cloudy skies and a smattering of light rain will push into the area Saturday night through Sunday. Rain totals less than .10″ expected.
