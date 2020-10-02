Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame raising funds for new building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame is kicking off a “fundathon” this weekend.
Sports officials are accepting donations at a booth on the corner of Vogel Road and Green River Road, raising funds to help purchase the land for a physical Hall of Fame location.
Their booth shows renderings of the building, floor layouts, as well as tiles and plaques that will be showcased.
The building will have rooms dedicated to various local and national sports legends, and a 150-seat banquet hall.
Organizers say these funds will go a long way for the museum.
“Paying the ground off is a big part," Tim Turpin with the Greater Evansville Sports Hall of Fame said. "We owe a little over $36,000, and once we get the ground paid off, we’ll be able to use that property as collateral to get the loan to build the building. And once the building’s built - well, look out Sally. It’s going to be a heck of a destination place.”
Organizers say they will be out collecting donations until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
