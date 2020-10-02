Funeral for first Posey Co. COVID-19 death held, family urges people to take pandemic seriously

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for the first person to die from Coronavirus complications in Posey County.
The family of Mary Waller said she was a mother, grandmother and a giving person. Waller passed away on Sept. 8.
Mary’s daughter says they did everything right during this pandemic. She said they followed every protocol they were supposed to. But, she said Mary and several other members of the family still ended up with the disease.
That’s why Mary’s family said people still need to take this pandemic very seriously.
“COVID19 is not a joke," said Ruth Waller, Mary’s daughter. "If you seen what it truly does to a person and to their body, and if you had to hold your loved ones hands as they took their last breath, as they’re gasping for air, you wouldn’t treat it as it was a joke.”
Mary’s granddaughter, Majesty Waller said Mary had fought cancer and went through several surgeries.
“...this is the one thing that got her,” said Majesty.
Mary’s Grandson, Truston Waller told 14 News people need to take the disease seriously.
“I was one of those people that thought this just was, never going to happen to me," said Truston. "I would never catch the virus. One of my family members is never going to pass away from this, and here I am. Here I’m sitting at a funeral home. This is my grandmother’s funeral, and I’m here. I never thought this would happen. Never. I just want people to know to take this serious. Wear a mask. Social distance, just do everything you can to prevent this...”
For more coronavirus coverage, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.